Man in critical condition after shooting on West Gate City Boulevard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 7:15 a.m. Monday, police reponded to reports of shots fired on the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road.

At the scnee, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter