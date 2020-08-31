Man in critical condition after shooting on West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to police.
At about 7:15 a.m. Monday, police reponded to reports of shots fired on the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road.
At the scnee, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.