Man in critical condition after shooting on West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 7:15 a.m. Monday, police reponded to reports of shots fired on the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road.

At the scnee, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.