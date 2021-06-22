Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street at 6:22 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information was released and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.