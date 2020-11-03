Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East 17th Street at 4:28 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said the victim was standing outside with a group of people when a car drove by the group and started shooting. The car then left the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Latest headlines from FOX8