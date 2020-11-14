Man in critical condition after shooting in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 11:20 am, High Point police responded to a report of shots fired at 906 Beaumont Ave.

When they arrived, officers say they found one man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Delarian Lytch

The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems appropriate.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the HPPDt at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.