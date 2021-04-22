Man in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Reidsville; police searching for suspect vehicle

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a man was hit by two different cars on Wednesday night, according to a news release.

At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the area of Barnes and East streets on a report of a 24-year-old man being hit by a car.

Witnesses said the man was hit a second time by a different car before officers could get to the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles involved drove off after hitting the man.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Reidsville police believe one of the suspect vehicles may be a 2003-2005 silver Honda Accord with significant damage to its left front end.

Anyone with information on these hit-and-runs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.