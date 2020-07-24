Man hit, killed while crossing road in Lexington, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Lexington while crossing the road on Friday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

At 6:02 a.m., Lexington police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Winston Road near the intersection of 1st Rainbow Street.

When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian lying unresponsive in the road.

EMS performed life saving measures, however, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Members of the Lexington Fire Department and Davidson County EMS assisted with the investigation.

The pedestrian was identified as Billy Lee Nance Jr., 65, of Lexington.

Nance was attempting to cross the road on foot when hit by a vehicle being driven by a 31-year-old Lexington man.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Lexington Police

Department at (336) 243-3302, or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.