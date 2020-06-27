Man hit, killed in Greensboro by Charlotte man charged with impaired driving, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian was killed in Greensboro on Friday when he was hit by a man driving an SUV, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:06 p.m., Greensboro officers responded to East Market Street at Gillespie Street when they were told someone was hurt in a crash.

Nathaniel Jenkins, 41, of Charlotte, was driving a 2011 Lexus SUV on East Market Street at Gillespie Street when he hit Raymond Lamont Cheek, 56, of Greensboro.

Cheek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jenkins was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.