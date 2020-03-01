Man hit, killed by vehicle near Lexington Senior High School, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police believe a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday near the Lexington Senior High School.
Police say they got a call around 7 a.m.
The driver who called said they thought they saw a body on the side of the road.
Police found the body of a 46-year-old Lexington man who they believe was hit by a vehicle.
The man was hit when he was crossing the highway to get to a convenience store across the street.
The type of vehicle is unknown.
The vehicle involved will have front end damage.
The highway was shut down for several hours, and NCDOT assisted.