Man hit, killed by vehicle near Lexington Senior High School, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police believe a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday near the Lexington Senior High School.

Police say they got a call around 7 a.m.

The driver who called said they thought they saw a body on the side of the road.

Police found the body of a 46-year-old Lexington man who they believe was hit by a vehicle.

The man was hit when he was crossing the highway to get to a convenience store across the street.

The type of vehicle is unknown.

The vehicle involved will have front end damage.

The highway was shut down for several hours, and NCDOT assisted.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR