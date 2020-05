GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 8:52 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the crash on I-40 at Randleman Road.

Police believe 55-year-old Stephen Eric White was trying to walk across I-40 when he was hit by a 2002 Ford Explorer.

Then, two more vehicles hit White.

He died of his injuries at the scene.