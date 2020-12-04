Man hit, killed by pickup truck while walking on Old Liberty Road in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Old Liberty Road in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on Old Liberty Road, near Wicker Lovell Road, in Randolph County.
Troopers say 38-year-old Brandon Timothy Smith, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, was walking northeast when a Ford pickup driving northeast hit him.
Another Ford pickup heading northeast then collided with the truck that had struck Smith.
The second Ford then ran off the road to the right and got back onto the road.
Smith died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation but no charges have been filed.
