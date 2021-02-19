Man hit, killed by pickup truck while walking across I-74 in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while walking across Interstate 74 in High Point, according to police.

At about 11:37 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle on I-74 west, near Greensboro Road.

At the scene, officers found 33-year-old Brian Keith Ewing Jr. dead.

Police say Ewing was trying to cross the three-lane interstate for an unknown reason when he was hit by a red 2001 Ford F150. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Officers do not believe impairment, speed, distraction or weather were factors.

No charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team member Officer J. Spoon with the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.