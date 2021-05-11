18-year-old hit in drive-by shooting on Trellis Lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Man hit in drive-by shooting on Trellis Lane in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Trellis Lane.

The victim, an 18-year-old, told police that he was standing in front of a home on the 1800 block when a vehicle drove by. Someone in the vehicle fired a gun, striking him in the shoulder.

He was taken to a hospital and treated.

Police say the victim didn’t know the shooter’s motive.

This was one of two shootings that took place in Winston-Salem overnight. A teenager was also taken to the hospital after a shooting on Green Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.