Man hit in drive-by shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man turned up a Winston-Salem hospital after a shooting on Lincoln Avenue, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police say Montray FIsher was at a social gathering at 1663 Lincoln Avenue when a gold passenger car drove by and men inside started shooting at him. The car then drove off.

Fisher suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Less than an hour later, at 3:07 a.m., Winston-Salem police responded to another shooting on Rich Avenue