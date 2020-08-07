Man hit by vehicle, seriously injured while crossing Polo Road in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Polo Road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 8:56 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on the 200 block of Polo Road.

Police say 47-year-old Billy Hernandez, of Winston-Salem, was walking north across Polo Road when a vehicle heading west hit him.

The vehicle then drove off.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.