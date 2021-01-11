Man hit by train, killed in High Point identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was hit a train and killed on Sunday in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.
Officers say police, fire crews and EMS responded to the incident at West Point Avenue and West English Road.
Brian Johnson, a man who was experiencing homelessness in Winston-Salem, was fatally hit by a train.
Norfolk Southern will be completing an investigation.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Washington Monument closing due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
- Adam Johnson, Tampa Bay man seen carrying lectern during Capitol riot, to appear in court
- What to do if you haven’t received your stimulus check by January 15
- What is the Insurrection Act and why is it trending online?
- Greensboro COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 50% in one week