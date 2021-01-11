Man hit by train, killed in High Point identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was hit a train and killed on Sunday in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.

Officers say police, fire crews and EMS responded to the incident at West Point Avenue and West English Road.

Brian Johnson, a man who was experiencing homelessness in Winston-Salem, was fatally hit by a train.

Norfolk Southern will be completing an investigation.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter