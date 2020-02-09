Man has life-threatening injuries after tree falls in Randleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A person was severely injured by a falling tree in Randleman on Friday morning, according to Randolph County Emergency Services.

EMS was called to Edith Russell Road in Randleman at 6:11 a.m.

The caller told a 911 dispatcher that someone was injured by a falling tree.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman who is a member of the family who called police told FOX8 that her family owns a business, the man is a family friend and they have several people working for them.

Everyone meets up at their house for work at 6 a.m.

She says a few of the men were walking up to their lot and then they heard screaming when the branch broke off of a tree and hit the man in the back of the head.

When they saw the man was passed out, they called the police.

She told FOX8 the man currently has blood on the brain, a couple of broken ribs, no feeling in his right hand and leg, and he’s not able to really talk.

She called the incident a freak accident.