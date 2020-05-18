Man hailed as hero after rescuing two girls swept up in North Carolina rip current

FRISCO, N.C. — Two girls were rescued after they were caught in rip currents in Frisco, North Carolina, according to the National Parks Service.

On Friday, Jeffrey Del Monte, his wife and a friend were driving an off-road vehicle on the beach near Ramp 49 in Frisco when they heard screams.

They looked across the water, trying to figure out where the screams came from, when they saw two young girls struggling in the water.

NPS reports Del Monte swam out and was able to grab one of the girls and pass her to his friend, who made the lengthy swim back to shore.

Del Monte continued searching for the second girl and was able to bring her back from nearly 100 yards out.

Del Monte and his friend looked after the children until Dare County EMS and a Cape Hatteras National Seashore Ranger arrive.

“Jeffrey Del Monte’s heroic, selfless and prompt actions were critical to saving these two girls from a very dangerous situation,” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said. “I am thankful for his courage and expertise which allowed him to perform this successful ocean rescue.”

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says they’re also thankful for the long-standing services of Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad.

Both of these organizations regularly patrol seashore beaches and perform ocean rescues throughout the year.

The National Park Service is using this opportunity to remind the public to always check the beach forecast for hazards and rip currents before heading to the beach. Swimmers should also always use something that floats in the water.