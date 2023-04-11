REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shooting in Reidsville, according to the police.

Reidsville Police Department says that on Monday they were called to Oakbrook Court Apartments about a shooting.

They say that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute between a group of people that “escalated to unnecessary violence” and was not random.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jaheim Keyshawn Neal, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from officers, police say.

Clifton Earl Dawes Jr, 19, of Eden was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder. He was given a $1 million secured bond and taken to Rockingham County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Reidsville Police Department.