Man found in wooded area, arrested after chase in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man was arrested on Friday after a chase in Asheboro, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO Patrol and Criminal Apprehension Team responded to Rock Lane in Asheboro when they were told a wanted man, 35-year-old Matthew Lee McDowell, was seen in the area around 5 p.m.

He was found laying in thick brush in an overgrown wooded area behind homes on Westchapel Road.

He was then arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his outstanding warrants and orders for arrest.

The charges related to his warrants for arrest are provided below:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

misdemeanor injury to personal property

misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

two counts misdemeanor resisting public officer

pperate vehicle with no insurance

failed to stop at scene of crash

reckless driving to endanger

expired/no inspection

two counts driving while license revoked – not impaired revoked

drive/allow motor vehicle – no registration

hit/run leave scene property damage

fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag

His orders for arrest are provided below:

In Randolph County:

failure to appear 5/24/2021 misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor larceny

probation violation

failure to appear on charges of felony obtain property by false pretense, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor shopliftingconcealment of goods

failure to appear on driving while license revoked – not impaired revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag

In Guilford County:

failure to appear on charge of felony failure to comply – fail to pay monies owed

He is under a $55,600 secured bond.