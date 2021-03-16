Man found dead on South Main Street in High Point identified; suspect in custody

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The victim has been identified after a body was found in front of a vacant building in High Point, according to High Point police.

High Point police began a homicide investigation when a person was found dead on South Main Street on Saturday.

Officers responded to South Main Street in reference to a subject down call.

When they arrived, officers found a 60-year-old Jerry Dale Barnhardt, of Lenoir, laying in front of a vacant building dead. Barnhardt had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Evidence was gathered to develop a suspect.

Antonio Foust, 59, was arrested and is in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

Police believe there may be one or more witnesses to this death. The department urges those anyone who saw the attack to come forward and speak with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.