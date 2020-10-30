Man found dead on East Lexington Avenue in High Point; Suspect in custody

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a man was found dead in High Point, according to police.

At about 8:05 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of East Lexington Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot and killed.

The victim was identified as Joseph Christopher Crawford, 26, of High Point.

Detectives identied Ernest Dunlap Jr., 52, of High Point, as a suspect. Police have an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree murder.

Dunlap was found and arrested at his home in High Point.

He received no bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Wade at (336) 887-7841 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

