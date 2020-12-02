Man found dead in Virginia river in October identified as missing High Point man; no signs of foul play

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — A man who was found dead in the Smith River in October has been identified, according to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 29, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 center received a call from someone who said they saw a man floating face down in the Smith River.

Following an investigation, the man was identified as Edward Harrison Ariail, 67, of High Point.

Ariail had been reported missing out of High Point on Oct. 23 and a Silver Alert was issued.

The sheriff’s office said Ariail suffered from dementia.

The preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play or homicide, the sheriff’s office said.