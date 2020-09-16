Man found dead in burning car on North Broad Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead inside of a burning car in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a crash involving fire on the 200 block of North Broad Street.

At the scene, police found a 2004 Ford Taurus engulfed in flames.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

Inside, investigators found 64-year-old Brian Melvin Colson dead.

Police say the Ford Taurus was heading south on North Broad Street when it veered off the road to the right and hit a utility pole and a parked vehicle in front of the Piedmont Music Center. That’s when the car ignited.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

North Broad Street, from Second Street to Fourth Street, will be closed until crews can fix the utility pole and replace power lines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.