BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Parks Service and North Carolina SBI is investigating after a man’s body was found in the Blue Ridge Parkway area in Watauga County, North Carolina, WFXR reports.

At about 1:14 p.m. Saturday, a visitor to the parkway told NPS dispatch that they found a body near an overlook.

Rangers responded to the scene and found the body under the Yadkin Valley Overlook, near Milepost 289.8.

The parks service has not confirmed the cause of death.