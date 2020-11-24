Man found dead after vehicle crashes into Salem Lake in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found dead after crashing into Salem Lake, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, police responded after a vehicle crashed into Salem Lake on the 200 block of Linville Road.

Officers say a 2003 Cadillac was heading south on Linville Road when it ran off the east side of the road and went into the lake.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water, and officers found 38-year-old William Joseph Gordon, of Lexington, dead inside.

The 200 block of Linville Road was closed for approximately 5 1/2 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.