Man flees scene after running over, killing pedestrian in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who ran over and killed a pedestrian in Greensboro on Saturday fled the scene, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At 12:28 a.m., Donald Bruton was at Choppers Bar located on 3513 Burlington Road.
He was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe and carelessly and recklessly left the parking lot, police say.
While doing so, he ran over a pedestrian, Angela Haith, who died as a result of her injuries.
Bruton fled the scene, the release says.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
