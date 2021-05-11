Man facing charges in Randolph County child pornography investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges in a Randolph County child pornography investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Randall Keith Allen, 63, is charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation after getting information that Allen was in possession of child pornography files.

On May 4, the sheriff’s office seized digital devices from Allen’s home.

On Tuesday, warrants were issued for Allen’s arrest and he was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Randolph County jail under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.