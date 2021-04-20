Man facing charges in Randolph County after multiple dogs found dead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges in Randolph County after multiple dogs were found dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Michael Thomas Hamilton Jr., 48, is charged with three counts of felony killing an animal by starvation, five counts of misdemeanor abandonment of an animal and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

On April 14, deputies came to Kings Mountain Road to assist Randolph County Animal Services regarding a welfare check of animals.

Animal Services said they saw at least one dog dead in a kennel and multiple extremely malnourished dogs inside the home when they looked in the window.

The owner of the dogs, identified as Hamilton, had not been seen since April 9.

The animals were seized by Animal Services.

Two additional dead dogs were found in the home inside separate wire-type kennels.

Another dog was found dead in an outbuilding.

Hamilton was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Randolph County jail. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Wednesday.