RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing child sex offense charges in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cecil Richard Weeks Jr., 43, is charged with four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges come after Weeks was initially charged last month in connection with using undisclosed online identifiers as a sex offender.

Weeks was arrested on Thursday and given a $10,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.