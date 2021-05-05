Man faces murder charge five years after shooting death of Reidsville mother of 5

Spencer Thomas Fountain

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of murder five years after the death of Veronica Broadnax, a mother of five who was gunned down in Reidsville, according to police.

At about 8 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2015, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Lindsey Street.

At the scene, officers found 30-year-old Broadnax dead. The other victim was taken to a local hospital.

Antonio Sherod Scales, 45, of Reidsville, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police received new information from troopers on Tuesday, leading officers to arrest Spencer Thomas Fountain, 27, of Reidsville, on charges of first-degree homicide and discharge of a barreled weapon inside an occupied dwelling resulting in serious injury.

Fountain received a $45,000 secured bond.

Broadnax had five sons. In 2015, Reidsville Police Lt. Wendell Neville said Broadnax was shot and killed during a gathering at a home on the 800 block of Lindsey Street.

“She was the mother of multiple children who are going to grow up without her and it’s just sad,” said Neville.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lieutenant Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.