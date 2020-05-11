Man faces murder charge after person killed in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was charged with murder after a person was killed in Wilkes County, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:23 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Old Highway 21.

At the scene, deputies found a person dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Daniel Martin, 56, of Thurmond, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Martin was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Wilkes County Jail without bail.

The State Bureau of Investigation is helping the sheriff’s office in the investigation.