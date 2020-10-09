Man faces murder charge after Graham chase ends with woman killed in crash, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man faces a murder charge after a woman was killed in a crash during a pursuit, according to the Graham Police Department.

Davonn Bunting, 32, of Graham, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and felony operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

He is being held without bond.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers responded to a call when they were told about multiple gunshots being fired in the area of West Harden Street and Oneida Street.

While the officers were clearing the call, a dark Dodge car passed one of the officers. The car was going an estimated 70 miles per hour.

Due to the proximity of the shots fired call, officers believed that the car may have been involved.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

The car continued through Graham and entered the Burlington city limits on South Sellars Mill Road.

Fifty five seconds after the officer tried to stop the driver, the car went north through the intersection of South Sellars Mill and North Church Street at a high rate of speed, losing control, hitting a utility pole, multiple trees and a fence before coming to rest.

A male occupant was ejected from the car, suffering serious injuries.

A female passenger was trapped in the front passenger area.

Both of the people in the car were taken to a local trauma center.

The female passenger did not survive her injuries and died a short time after arriving at the hospital, police say.

The male occupant was being treated for serious injuries.

Names are not being released at this time to ensure the family has been notified.

Police say that as a matter of standard protocol, an internal administrative review about the officer’s adherence to the GPD policies related to pursuits is being conducted.

The Burlington Police Department will be investigating the crash.