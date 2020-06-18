Man faces multiple charges after reported assault in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after a reported assault in Guilford County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Jackson Houser, 29, is charged with felony attempted common law robbery, felony larceny of motor vehicle, 2 counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor assault on a female.

At 8:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Interstate 85 near Kivett Drive after a reported assault.

The sheriff’s office did not provide specific details about what led to Houser’s charges.

Houser was taken into custody and is being held in the High Point Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Houser was also served with four outstanding felony warrants from New Hanover County and was placed under an additional $156,000 bond.