ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged after shooting into the glass door of a Pizza Hut.
Police said officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the Pizza Hut, located at 511 Smokey Park Highway.
When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man shot into the glass door of the restaurant following an argument with the manager over placing a food order, according to the police department.
Officers were able to locate the suspect, Scottie Dean Ramsey, 42, of Johnson City, Tennessee, a short distance from the restaurant, police said.
He has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied building, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Mother welcomes son just in time for the holidays after surviving tragic explosion
- Man faces charges after shooting into NC Pizza Hut following argument over food order, police say
- NC doctor accused of inviting female patient to residence to discuss test results, sexually assaulting her
- ‘Gut feeling’ of NC paramedics helps missing teen get home
- Hackers steal nearly $60,000 from Boys and Girls Club branch in NC