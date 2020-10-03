Man faces charges after fight in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges following a fight on Friday in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Richard Alexander McFarlane, 26, is charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Randleman Road regarding a fight that involved shots fired.

Deputies separated the victims and the suspect and McFarlane was arrested and charged.

He was given a 50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

McFarlane was also served with an order for arrest for failure to appear out of Onslow County; bond was preset at $500.