Man faces additional charge after deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man faces an additional charge after a deadly crash in Lexington, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

On Wednesday morning, Lexington officers were sent to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Fifth Avenue at US Hwy 29/70.

Officers and emergency medical personnel began life-saving measures at the scene on the motorcycle driver, identified as Kyle Franklin Blackwell, 30, of Lexington.

Blackwell succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and died at the scene.

Officers identified the driver of the involved SUV as Tony Lewis Smyre, 40, of Spencer. Smyre was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

Smyre has now also been charged with felony death by motor vehicle.

He is at the Davidson County Jail, and his bond is set for $50,000. Smyre is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

The Lexington Police Department traffic reconstruction unit responded to the scene and began an extensive investigation of the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

Please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243- 2400 if you have any information about this case. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and cash rewards are available.