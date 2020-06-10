Man faces 20 child pornography charges in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing several charges related to child pornography in Forsyth County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Michael Tyler, 20, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a tip that a person was downloading child pornography from the

internet.

On Wednesday, investigators searched a home on Dawnlea Drive in Lewisville and Tyler was arrested.

Tyler is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.