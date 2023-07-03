RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man drowned while trying to save children in the ocean at Fort Fisher Saturday as there were more than 130 rip current rescues at North Carolina beaches over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The man who drowned was 58 and died after life-saving efforts were performed immediately in the water and on land, according to the weather service.

The man was from Sanford, according to Jeffrey T. Owen, the park superintendent for Fort Fisher State Recreation Area.

Owen confirmed to CBS 17 the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday when there was a report of seven people in the surf who needed to be rescued. The incident happened at the four-wheel-drive beach, Owen said.

Seven of the victims were rescued, he said.

The same day there were 87 rip current rescues including 61 at Carolina Beach, 15 at Wrightsville Beach, and 11 at Kure Beach.

On Sunday, there were 64 rescues at North Carolina beaches with 72 at Carolina Beach, 17 at Kure Beach, and 12 at Wrightsville Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a moderate risk for rip currents from 6 a.m. Monday through the evening in southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.