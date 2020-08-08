Man drowns in High Rock Lake, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed on Saturday that a man drowned in High Rock Lake.

He was reported missing on Friday evening.

His family checked his favorite fishing spot at the lake, and some of his equipment was there, but he wasn’t.

They feared that since he was older, he fell in and couldn’t swim to safety.

Rescue officials searched the area until dark on Friday to no avail.

He was found near lake drive #4 on Saturday.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.