Man drowns in flood waters after driving around barricades in NC, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Cabarrus County drowned Thursday afternoon after driving around barricades, deputies say, WSOC reports.

Around 3:13 p.m., officials were told about a car that was stuck.

At the scene, deputies found that the Dutch-Buffalo Creek had flooded due to weather, and the car was trapped and floating downstream from the road.

The car was completely submerged in the water, and crews weren’t able to pull it out of the water due to the weather.

The body of the driver, Roger Armistead, was recovered hours later.

Following an investigation into the incident, deputies said that Armistead drove around DOT barricades that indicated the road was closed.

No other details are available at this time.