GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation this week after a man was shot in January and died on July 4, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Jan. 10 around 7:45 p.m., Greensboro police responded to the 2000 block of Twain Road when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim who was then taken to Cone Hospital for treatment.

The victim, later identified as Charles William Morton, 79, of Greensboro, died on July 4 due to complications from his injuries.

Greensboro police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.