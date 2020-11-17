Man dies of injuries after shooting on Logan Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim has died after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Logan Street at 9:47 p.m. on a report of shooting.
Officers found 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Ellerbe later died of his injuries.
The case is now under investigation as a homicide.
No suspect information has been released and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.
