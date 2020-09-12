Man dies in Winston-Salem after motorcycle crashes into apartment; police believe alcohol was a factor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into an apartment building in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:39 a.m., the WSPD was called to Willow Creek Apartments in reference to a vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers found a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle which had crashed into one of the apartment buildings.

The driver, Edenilson Isaias Ponce Garcia, 22, of Winston-Salem, and passenger, Irwin Eduardo Gomez, were next to the motorcycle on the ground.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Garcia was driving the motorcycle in the parking lot of the apartments with Gomez as a passenger.

Neither were wearing a helmet. For unknown reasons at this time, the motorcycle crashed into the side of an apartment building, and both riders were flung from the motorcycle.

Garcia died on scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

Gomez was taken to a local medical facility for serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed be a factor in this crash, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified

This is the 20th traffic related fatality of 2020 compared to 13 at this time in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook