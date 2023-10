GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after jumping from a moving vehicle on Grandover Parkway, according to police.

Police say that on Friday just after 9 p.m., a man was sitting in the back of an SUV westbound on Grandover Parkway, and “for an unknown reason and without warning,” he opened the back door and jumped from the vehicle

Police responded to Grandover Parkway between Dover Park Road and Trailwood Drive nad found a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Sunday.