Man dies from injuries after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died from his injuries after a crash last month in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened on Jan. 31 at 10:04 p.m. at the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and the ramp to I-40.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle up a steep embankment on the side of Hanes Mall Boulevard and 76-year-old Lee Fletcher Woods, of Eden, suffering from an apparent medical event and injuries from the crash.

Woods was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Feb. 12.