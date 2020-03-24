Man dies following crash that ended with deputy-involved shooting in Clemmons, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man died after a crash that ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Clemmons Tuesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Joel Mock, 45, of Winston-Salem, died after being taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in 2500 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

At about 1:50 p.m., deputies on routine patrol saw a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle associated with a person of interest in the missing person's case of 46-year-old Toni Renee Handy, who was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused, so they pursued him.

Four civilians were involved in the crash that ended with a deputy-involved shooting. One of the civilians is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

One of the deputies involved in the incident has been treated for minor injuries and released.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

This is the first deputy-involved shooting the department has had since 2008.

Anyone with information the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.