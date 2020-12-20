Man dies following altercation in north Charlotte; 114th homicide of 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — One person is dead due to injuries sustained during an altercation that happened a few days ago, CMPD said on Sunday.
Officers responded to calls regarding an altercation around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near 5200 Valcourt Road in north Charlotte.
Daniel Vergara, 31, was found suffering from trauma and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Saturday, officials said.
There is no mention of a suspect at this time.
This is the city’s 114th homicide of 2020.
The investigation is ongoing.
