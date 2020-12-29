Man dies at hospital after shot fired on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after a shot was fired on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 7:30 p.m., Monday, police responded to a report of a gunshot on the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Aron Raymond Smith, of Greensboro.

Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are calling this a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.