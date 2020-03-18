Man dies after suspect opens fire in back of ambulance in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) — One person was killed after they were shot while being treated in the back of an ambulance in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called by a security guard at the Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road around 3:45 a.m. The call was in reference to a disturbance in a room with about six people inside, according to police. One of the people inside began complaining about shortness of breath, so Medic was called to the hotel.

While that person was inside the ambulance, he asked if a friend could come with him. Medic explained it’s against protocol to allow extra people in the ambulance, so that person left. A few minutes later, the suspect returned with a gun and shot the victim multiple times. Two paramedics on the scene were not injured during the shooting. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody. CMPD has not released their identity at this time. Officers at the scene said there is no threat to the public.

“All of a sudden I heard screaming, then I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” one witness said. “It was nonstop then there was more screaming.”