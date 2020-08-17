Man dies after struck with stick in Rockwell; suspect charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect was charged after a man was hit with a stick and died in Rockwell, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:06 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an alleged assault on the 2600 block of Windswept Way.

A caller reported that a man had been hit in the head with a stick and was having a seizure.

At the scene, deputies learned the suspect, Jay Dustin Lear, 42, of Rockwell, had left the scene.

The victim, 47-year-old Billy Joe Carpenter, was lying on the driveway. Fire personnel were performing CPR.

Deputies say Carpenter had been with several other people at the landlord’s home. When he left, Lear reportedly began yelling at him and arguing with him.

Witnesses said that Lear walked out with a stick and hit Carpenter in the head. Witnesses say they heard a loud pop.

Lear and Carpenter continued arguing until the victim fell down, face first, and began to have a seizure.

Carpenter died at 11:40 p.m.

Lear called 911 and said he was on the 2400 block of Windswept Way. He was taken to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.